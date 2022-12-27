Injured snowmobiler rescued near Big Sky

BIG SKY - Crews rescued an injured snowmobiler in Southwest Montana on Monday.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue and the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a call that a snowmobiler had sustained a leg injury on Buck Ridge Trail shortly before 1:25 p.m.

A search and rescue team took a snowmobile to the patient’s location with the ambulance sled in tow.

The patient was assessed and transported to the waiting Big Sky Fire Ambulance which took the patient to the hospital.

Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

