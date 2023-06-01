Inquest planned into deaths of 2 men struck by Carbon County deputy

RED LODGE — A coroner's inquest has been set into the deaths last July of two men who were stuck and killed on a highway by a Carbon County sheriff's deputy.

Darren Shull, 52 of Billings, and Jesse Beck, 45 of Rockvale, died on July 15 when they were struck by a sheriff's patrol vehicle driven by Sgt. Kelly Carrington on Highway 212 near Roberts.

The incident was reported at 10:25 p.m. at mile marker 82.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan announced following the incident that Carrington had been placed on paid leave pending investigations by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

The inquest is scheduled to be held in Red Lodge on June 8 and June 9, 2023.

Authorities said shortly after the incident that Carrington was responding to a report of a motorcycle wreck involving potentially serious injury near Roberts.

While responding, Carrington received further information that a serious accident had occurred.

Family members said it appeared Shull had stopped to help Beck following the crash when they were struck by the patrol vehicle.

McQuillan previously said in a press release that Shull and Beck were in Carrington’s lane of travel when the accident occurred.