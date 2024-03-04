Invasive Species Awareness Week marked in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Experts are bringing special awareness to some of our more unwanted neighbors, specifically invasive species.

Here in Montana, educators are reminding residents to be aware of noxious weeds, and other organisms which can be harmful if introduced to the environment during National Invasive Species Awareness Week.

“We work with plants generally from Eurasia -- about the same latitude as Montana -- same type of climate. So, they get brought here and there’s no natural checks and balances from the environment,” Wagoner explained. “So, they really go out of control, and they mess up habitat and agriculture. There's lots of weeds that aren’t as high priority, but we still need to look for. So, educate yourself. And then when you’re hiking, fishing, hunting — keep your equipment, yourself, your dog, everything clean. Watch for seeds."

"Invasive species are here and we all have a part in doing something to prevent their movement. Never dump aquarium pets into waterways because in fact, goldfish can survive in our waters and become a huge problem," noted Liz Lodman of The Montana Invasive Species Council. "They’ll just keep growing bigger and bigger and actually outcompete our native fish.

The Montana Invasive Species Council also encourages awareness of potential threats, such as feral swine that may migrate from Canada and spread diseases to our pets and livestock. Next week, Montana State University Extension is hosting the Feral Swine Tour to spread the word on preventative measures that can be taken.

“The feral swine threat that is potentially coming from Canada and they can carry diseases that could affect wildlife, livestock, our pets, and potentially us too,” Lodman said. “So, there will be a series of meetings starting in Havre and ending up in Sidney with stops along the way where folks will be able to learn from Department of Livestock and Wildlife Services folks about why feral swine are bad, what to look for, you know if you suspect you see signs of feral swine.”

