Investigation underway after female's found in Laurel

Posted at 3:18 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 17:18:09-05

LAUREL — Yellowstone County law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a female body found Sunday evening near some railroad tracks.

Sheriff Mike Linder said the body was found near the tracks near Highway 10 East and Sietz Ronan Road.

He was still collecting details as of Sunday evening, saying the investigation was early in the process.

Sheriff Linder said detectives were on scene collecting evidence in the area.

The sheriff said it’s too early in the investigation to give a cause of death.

The woman’s body was found on Sunday evening.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

