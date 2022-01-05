Investigation underway after a man was found dead in Great Falls

Watch
Investigation underway after man found dead in Great Falls

Posted at 2:13 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 16:13:54-05

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is investigating after a man was found dead on Wednesday.

The GFPD says that at about 8:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South to investigate "an active disturbance."

When the officers arrived, they found one deceased male.

The name of the person has not yet been released, nor the suspected cause or manner of death.

The GFPD says it is in the early stages of the investigation and working to identify the people involved.

The 900 block of 2nd Avenue South will remain closed until further notice.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call 406-455-8408; visit https://www.p3tips.com; or send the GFPD a message on their Facebook page.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

