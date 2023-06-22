It's the law: pull over for emergency vehicles in Montana

GREAT FALLS - We all have been on the road and heard sirens — first responders including law enforcement, fire/rescue, and ambulances.

But do we remember what to do?

The law requires drivers to move into the lane that is furthest from the first responders or towing vehicles on the side of the road and slow down to an appropriate speed.

“In Montana, the law is that if you're able to move over, you need to move into the furthest lane away from the emergency vehicles. If you're not able to move over, you need to slow down to an appropriate speed," said Clay Bott with the Great Falls Police Department.”

The law states: