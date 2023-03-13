Jefferson County 8th grade student wins 2023 Treasure State Spelling Bee

BOZEMAN - On Saturday, 53 students from across Montana made their way to Montana State University for the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee.

The students competing on Saturday represented 4th through 8th graders from 250 schools across Montana.

A cash prize was awarded to the top three spellers.

The winner of the 2023 Treasure State Spelling Bee is Natalie Russ, an eighth grade student from Clancy Elementary School in Jefferson County.

Natalie won after correctly spelling the word "polysemy".

She will represent Montana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland the week of May 28, 2023.