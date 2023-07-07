Jefferson County Sheriff investigating allegation of dog abuse

WHITEHALL - A couple in Pipestone just east of Butte recently contacted authorities after they became very concerned about the physical condition of 19 dogs which they allege are being kenneled inhumanly on nearby property.

“I think this is unacceptable. I mean, your dog is supposed to be your partner, it’s man’s best friend. You wouldn’t take your best friend and put them in a kennel in the heat and elements and leave them out there,” said concerned Pipestone resident Melaney Marker.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received complaints and is investigating the allegations. No charges have been filed in connection with this investigation.

“You know, sometimes people get in over their head a little bit with how many animals they end up having and what they’re able to take care of, so, you know, we’ll be looking at that also,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud.

Melaney Marker worries authorities are not acting quickly enough.

“We’re starting to get into the hot part of the summer; it’s starting to become a time-sensitive issue. I am worried that these dogs are going to slowly wither away and die,” Marker said.

Sheriff Grimsrud said investigators will need the help of a veterinarian to determine if the dogs are being abused.

“Typically, this is the direction that this goes because we can make all the observations we want. We can cover the shelter end of it, we can cover the food and water end of it, but as far as how the animals are actually maintaining is a concern as well,” said Grimsrud.

A dog owner herself, Marker said she cares for all dogs and couldn’t stand by without reporting this matter.

“They’re souls, they’re not people, but they have souls and standing in a kennel in the hot sun all day is no life,” she said.