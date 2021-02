KALISPELL — A 78-year-old Kalispell man has passed away following a crash that happened in late January.

Authorities report that on Jan. 30, the man was driving southbound on North Somers Road at the intersection of Montana Highway 82 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck another vehicle.

The vehicle he struck was driven by a 23-year-old Bigfork man.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 78-year-old man died on Feb. 18 as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash.