Keller becomes Blackfeet Nation's first female police chief

BROWNING - It was a special ceremony Wednesday on the Blackfeet Reservation as Misty Keller was inducted as the first female Chief of Police.

Chief Misty Keller has just stepped into her new role as the first-ever female chief of the Blackfeet law enforcement.

“I’ve worked my entire career to get where I am today,” Keller said

The Blackfeet Tribal Council room buzzed with excitement as chief Keller stepped up to read the law enforcement oath of office and swear in as the Tribe’s new Chief of Police.

“Well, it's an honor for me. You know, I want to show people that there could be great female role models and, you know, all the, you know, show that anything can be done,” Keller said.

Tribal council members congratulated Keller on her new role, each stepping in to say positive remarks.

“For a lot of respect that at this moment in history,” Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Iiff "Scott" Kipp, Sr.

The chairman said that he has nothing but positive hopes for the future of the Reservation, "I believe that bringing with all of that, all of the mixed together and then see what she can do. And I have nothing but high hopes.”

Rebuilding that community connection is the new chief’s number one concern, "You know, we've had such a break in a connection between law enforcement and the community here. And I really want to strive to improve that."

“With the leadership that's elected there. Actually, you put someone in place that actually does something positive in the whole. For me, the whole trick of everything is the communication part to really be open to the people what we're doing over there,” Kipp said.

Overall, Chief Keller is optimistic about her new role and is excited to make a positive difference.

“You know...I just feel really proud to be here. I think ultimately, it's just going to be, you know, fixing that relationship with the community, earning that trust back, and then putting in the work to keep it.”

