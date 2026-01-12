BILLINGS — When most people hear the term "trafficking," they immediately think of sex crimes. But investigators say a different kind of trafficking is growing rapidly in Montana.

Labor trafficking, where people are brought across the border and forced to work for little or no pay, has become a rising concern for the Department of Justice in the state.

Watch Human Trafficking Unit Supervisor Agent Andrew Yedinak talk about trafficking:

Labor trafficking cases surge in Montana as investigators expand beyond sex trafficking

Last year, agents worked 64 trafficking-related cases statewide, with 21 investigations moving toward prosecution. Of those 21 cases, 11 were sex trafficking, six were labor trafficking, two were human smuggling, and two were illicit massage businesses.

In 2023, Gov. Greg Gianforte increased penalties for human trafficking and provided prosecutors more tools to bring traffickers to justice. By signing House Bill 112 into law, the governor increased the penalties for sex traffickers and patrons of sex trafficking, provided prosecutors with more tools to prosecute sex traffickers, expanded the definition of human trafficking, and helped intensify the crackdown on the sexual abuse of children and all victims.

Andrew Yedinak, the supervisory agent in charge of the human trafficking unit of the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Narcotics Bureau, said while sex trafficking cases remain a focus, labor trafficking is becoming more common.

He said the reality in Montana is no different than what investigators are seeing across the country.