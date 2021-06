A 23-year-old Laurel resident was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 298 near Hardin.

The patrol said the driver was in a 2001 International CMV when the driver's side front tire blew causing the vehicle to enter the median broadside and roll several times.

The name of the driver has yet to be released.