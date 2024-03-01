Leap Day babies celebrate unique birthdate in Montana

BILLINGS — The odds are 1 in 1,461 to be born on Leap Day, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology.

It happens once every four years — and those born on the day know they have to celebrate in a special way.

“It was kind of like I was a small-town celebrity on the day," said Kora South, who was born on Leap Day. "Most of the time it was, ‘Oh, that’s so crazy! I’ve never known anyone that’s born on the 29th.' Or, 'That’s awesome! How old are you?’ And it’s just, everyone always made it a special day."

According to the History Channel, we add an extra day to our calendars every four years to ensure the calendar stays in line with the Earth’s movement around the sun. That day is called 'Leap Day' and falls on Feb. 29.

In Billings, Leap Day babies are celebrated in numerous ways.

"Our original plan was to go to Chico (Hot Springs),” said South. "The owner of the salon here that I work at, she had already made it pretty special."

This year marked South's eighth birthday celebration, even though she's actually 32 years old. During non-leap years, she celebrates her birthday twice.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News February 2024 calendar

"Celebrated it on the 28th and the 1st of March," said South.

She and her uncle share a birth date. She’s hopeful she might gain another birthday buddy — or three — this Leap Day.

"I’m really excited for my friends. I have three friends actually who are in labor currently," South said. "So I’m really hoping that I get more birthday buddies."

Another Billings Leap Day baby, Andrew Egge, took a trip to Arizona with his family to celebrate in style.

“We decided what every 11-year-old boy wants to do is go to a Cubs spring training game," Egge said. "So that’s what we’re doing down here in Arizona.”

Egge is celebrating his 44th year of life, but it’s only his 11th birthday.

"Today’s my 11th birthday. We have a family joke. I have two daughters, a 14 and a 13-year-old. They are both older than me,” Egge said with a laugh. "My daughter’s bought me, I didn’t bring them out because it’s kind of embarrassing. But (they) bought me some sunglasses that only an 11-year-old boy should wear."

At St. Vincent Healthcare, two young parents welcomed their first child into the world around 3 a.m.

"I was really hoping that she would be born on Leap Day,” said Erin Houle, a first-time mom, on Thursday. "We went into labor yesterday and I thought that she was going to be a day early and I was a bit disappointed at that. But then she decided to come real early this morning, so she ended up being a Leap Day baby after all."

Eden LaCombe's due date was Feb. 29. At 9 pounds, the newborn arrived just on time.

"I just feel like it really suits her to be born on such a unique day," Houle added.

It’s a special day in more ways than one.

"Until she’s kind of old enough to decide which day she wants to celebrate, she’s getting two birthdays,” said Daniel LaCombe, Erin's partner, on Thursday. "She's our special little girl."