Leap into Museum of the Rockies newest exhibit..."Frogs: A Chorus of Colors"

BOZEMAN — At the Museum of the Rockies, a new exhibit is drawing visitors into a new colorful world...“Frogs: A Chorus of Colors."

The new exhibit is showcasing 15 different types of frogs from across the globe — primarily species from South America, Australia and Asia.

One of the exhibit’s standout residents is an an African bullfrog named Stein.

Jeremy, one of the zookeepers who cares for the frogs, said Stein and the majority of the other frogs get four crickets twice a week.

“Most of the frogs will either eat Monday, Wednesday and Friday—but the majority just eat on Mondays and Fridays,” he explained.

One of the other frog species featured at the exhibit is white tree frogs—also known as dumpy tree frogs—originally from Australia.

Jeremy said they're one of the most common frogs kept in captivity and some of his favorites to take care of because of their relaxed demeanor.

“They just hang about and do their own thing.”

WATCH: Hop on over to the Museum of the Rockies! 🐸 Their newest exhibit features 15 different species of frogs from around the world

Museum of the Rockies opens new colorful frog exhibit featuring 15 species from all around the world

Senior Director of Exhibitions at the museum, Scott Williams, who has worked at the museum for nine years, said he loves this new exhibit because "there’s always something new happening."

Just over a month since opening, the exhibit is already a hit with families. “I’ve seen kids not wanting to leave,” said Williams. “To the point where mom and dad are dragging them out, kicking and screaming.”

Williams said one of his personal favorites is the giant monkey frog, a species found throughout South America. “They always look crabby… like little gargoyles."

In total, Williams added that there are around 100 individual frogs featured at the exhibit.

"It fits our mission of bringing the world to Montana and Montana to the world.”

