Live from ZooMontana: Winston the Sloth and the bears

Check out our live webcams at ZooMontana, sponsored by TDS Fiber.

Bear cam:



Winston the Sloth:

A little bit about the bears:

- Ozzy was born in 2007 in Yellowstone National Park. While living in the park, he did what all bears do and that is try to find food. Unfortunately for Ozzy, his quest for food led him to campgrounds - repeatedly - making him a "problem bear."

He truly is a real-life Yogi. After repeated attempts to get Ozzy to stop frequenting campgrounds for food, Yellowstone National Park officials decided something more drastic had to be done. Instead of euthanizing Ozzy (a common circumstance with problem animals), park officials were able to send him to ZooMontana in July 2010.

George and Willie came to the Zoo in the Fall of 2023 from Montana's Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They were orphaned in the wild after their mother broke into one too many cabins. Because their mother had many human conflicts, she was unfortunately put down for public safety. Due to their age, and the fact that both bears had human interactions, release was not possible. ZooMontana is honored to be their furever home, and look forward to watching them grow and interact with Ozzy.

A little bit about Winston the Sloth:

Winston was born in the Spring of 2019. Winston came to ZooMontana in June of 2020 from Saginaw, Mich., and his journey across the country was chronicled on his own Instagram page. Winston has been visible to the public since October 2020.

