Livingston Warming Center now opening early thanks to 'generous donors'

LIVINGSTON — After funding and staffing issues caused the Livingston Warming Center to delay opening, the HRDC says it is excited that the center will now open ahead of schedule, on Dec. 4.

The HRDC says the center has now even added designated family spaces.

“We had some generous donors that came forward and donated the funds to both extend our season on the front end and the back end so that we can open an additional forty days.” Says HRDC President and CEO Heather Grenier. “And some community members also stepped forward to get the center up and running.”

According to the agency, the donations and volunteers helped transform the center into a safe space for unhoused people. The HRDC adds that with further funding, it will be able to open the shelter during the daytime as well.