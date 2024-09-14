Logan Health Clinic expands services in Shelby

SHELBY — Logan Health Clinic in Shelby was the site of a big event earlier this week — an over $1 million expansion that has added a brand-new clinic to the facility's north wing.

The expansion is in response to a community health needs assessment which found the most desired addition was greater access to primary care and more specialists in a rural setting.

To hire more specialists through its partnership with Logan Health, Shelby Clinic knew it needed the adequate space.

The new space brings in an overhauled, open front desk concept, more functional nurse stations, a general procedure room, and four pods that branch into offices and check-up rooms.

The clinic has the ability to employ specialists working in ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. A general surgeon will also be available.

“We’re a small town, and all small towns rely on the people coming in using their businesses,” says vice president of Logan Health Shelby, Vicki Newmiller. "We have to make sure that they’ve got comfort in the care that we’re providing.”

It’s a great success story during a time when many rural hospitals in the U.S. and across Montana are facing difficult circumstances.

According to Montana State University, more than 100 rural hospitals have closed in the U.S. since 2005.

In Montana, there are 55 rural hospitals. Thankfully, none have been closed, but many are beginning to feel the squeeze.

An estimated 64% of Montana’s rural hospitals have sustained a loss in services and 25% are at risk of closing/converting to urgent care facilities in the next two years.

Healthcare policies such as Medicaid enhance the viability of rural hospitals.

Since COVID-19, around 93,000 Montanans have been disenrolled from Medicaid with 64% of those being removed for ‘failing to provide requested information’.

Without adequate Medicaid funding, rural hospitals in Montana will find it difficult to remain afloat financially.

Ariel Wisher, a nurse practitioner at Logan Health Shelby, says she and others work closely with social services to help patients get back on healthcare policy plans.

“One thing that we’re trying to do is really beef up our, caseworkers and social work, even though we’re small, we’re helping patients get back onto insurance and get back on Medicaid,” says Weishar.

