Madison 8: Big Sky Resort building world's longest eight-place chairlift

BIG SKY — Big Sky Resort is undergoing construction to replace the resort's Six Shooter chairlift with what is to be the longest eight-place chairlift in the world.

Stacie Harris, Big Sky Resort's public relations manager, says the lift will be completed in December 2024, and the change is long overdue.

"This chairlift has been one of the upgrades most requested by all our guests. This chairlift is on the mountain's north side, so it is a bit shaded from the sun. In the earlier months of the winter, in December and January, it feels a little cold," Stacie says.

The Madison 8 lift will be able to keep you and seven of your friend's toasties all year long.

"The new chairlift will have weatherproof bubbles and heated seats to keep you nice and warm on the ride," Stacie says. "Our guests expect these amazing high-tech chairlifts that are super smooth, quiet, comfortable rides. And that's exactly what this lift will deliver."

Stacie says construction is well underway on the eight-month project. But all this work can't be done with human power alone.

"Pretty soon, in just a couple of weeks, we will have a helicopter come back and pour all of the concrete foundations up the line and up at the top terminal. And yeah, we will see the lift come to life in the next couple of weeks."

Unfortunately, Big Sky cannot disclose the price of this construction endeavor.

