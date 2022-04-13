Man detained after shooting reported in Butte

BUTTE - A man was detained when Butte police responded to a reported shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at 2:35 p.m., Butte Police responded to the scene that had just occurred in the 200 Block of South Dakota Street.
It had been reported to Butte 911 that a male had fired several shots.
Lester said officers arrived in less than two minutes.
The male suspect, age 53, was detained at the scene and a handgun was recovered.
No one was injured.
Witnesses reported that there had been an argument in a residence at 213 South Dakota Street.
The suspect had allegedly fired shots both inside and outside the residence during the disturbance.
There is no ongoing danger to the public as a result of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.