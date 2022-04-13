Man detained after shooting reported in Butte

BUTTE - A man was detained when Butte police responded to a reported shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at 2:35 p.m., Butte Police responded to the scene that had just occurred in the 200 Block of South Dakota Street.

It had been reported to Butte 911 that a male had fired several shots.

Lester said officers arrived in less than two minutes.

The male suspect, age 53, was detained at the scene and a handgun was recovered.

No one was injured.

Witnesses reported that there had been an argument in a residence at 213 South Dakota Street.

The suspect had allegedly fired shots both inside and outside the residence during the disturbance.

There is no ongoing danger to the public as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

