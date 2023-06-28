Man dies in Daniels County rollover crash

GREAT FALLS - A man died several days after a one-vehicle rollover crash in Daniels County.

The crash happened just after noon on June 15, 2023; the man died due to his injuries on June 20.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 58-year-old was driving west in a Dodge pickup truck along Secondary Highway 248 just west of Scobey.

The truck drifted off the north side of the road, and the driver over-corrected; the truck went back onto the road in the eastbound lane.

The driver over-corrected again, sending the vehicle back into the westbound lane and off the north side of the road.

The truck overturned, and the driver was thrown from the truck.

The driver, who the MHP says was from Havre, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Drunk/drugged driving is not believed to have been a factor, nor is excessive speed.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.