Man dies in Hill County crash

GREAT FALLS - A 47-year-old man died in a one-car crash in Hill County on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at about 8:52 a.m. near mile marker 363 along US Highway 2 about a mile east of Kremlin, and about 20 miles west of Havre.

According to the MHP, the man was westbound on US Highway 2 and drifted off the left side of the road and went into a ditch.

He then crossed an approach to a residence and crashed into a large pine tree along the highway.

The driver, who the MHP said was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released, but the MHP states he is from North Dakota.

The MHP says that impaired driving may have been a factor, and is continuing to investigate.