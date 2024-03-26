Watch Now
Man dies in Interstate 90 rollover crash in Yellowstone County

MTN NEWS
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 14:54:32-04

LAUREL — A 63-year-old Washington state man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Laurel.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a press release issued Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that the crash happened early Sunday morning at mile marker 431.

A 63-year-old man from Port Angeles, Wash., was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy road. The Jeep went into the medium and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, MHP said and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

