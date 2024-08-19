Man dies in Meagher County rollover crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway in Meagher County on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at mile marker 58, near the community of Checkerboard.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 57-year-old man from White Sulphur Springs was eastbound in a Toyota Tercel and crossed the centerline, went off the left side of the road and then hit with a delineator post.

The driver over-corrected, went back on the road, and then crossed the centerline and went off the right side of the road.

The car went off of a steep embankment and landed in a ditch. The force of the crash threw the man from the car, and the car caught fire.

According to the MHP, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released.