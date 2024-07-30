Man dies in rollover crash in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Going To The Sun Road and US Highway 89 near the community of St. Mary.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Ashford, Washington, was driving west in a Honda CRV.

The MHP says he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and went off the right side of the road. The Honda rolled several times before coming to rest in the westbound lane.

The driver — who was the only occupant — was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

He was taken to a nearby medical facility where he died due to his injuries.

His name has not been released.

The MHP says that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

