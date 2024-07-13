Watch Now
Man dies in Stillwater motorcycle crash

Posted at 6:14 PM, Jul 12, 2024

COLUMBUS — A 74-year-old Columbus man was killed in a motorcycle crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Wednesday at about 5 p.m. on Old Highway 10 in Stillwater County.

The man, whose name has not been released, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on the highway when it crossed the center line and traveled across the westbound lane.

The motorcycle left the road and collided with an embankment and a fence, the patrol reports. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

