Man found dead after barricade situation in Bozeman

Bozeman Police Department
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 29, 2023
BOZEMAN - Bozeman Police received a call involving a domestic violence incident shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at a residence at the 1600 block of Tschache Lane.

Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Joseph Swanson tells MTN that when officers arrived at the scene and began to investigate a male was not cooperative with officers it was then that the male barricaded himself at the residence.

Forty minutes after officers arrived on scene they reported hearing a single shot. The Special Response Team was then activated and nearby neighbors were evacuated.

Hours later officers entered the home where they found a deceased male with what they believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bozeman Police are not releasing the identity of the male at this time.

The Gallatin County Corner's office will be releasing the identity at a later time.

We will bring you any updates as we learn them. 

