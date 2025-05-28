Watch Now
Man found dead in the Missouri River near Craig identified

Craig Montana map
MTN News
CRAIG — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton has identified the deceased kayaker found Saturday near Craig as Melvin Scarberry, 56, of Florida.

Dutton said he expects the official cause and manner of death from the Montana State Crime Lab autopsy report to be released later on Wednesday.

The Lewis and Clark County 911 center received a call about a missing kayaker in the Missouri River near Craig on Saturday, May 24, at 5:20 p.m.

The initial call was for a 56-year-old man who was missing. Twenty minutes after the call, a fishing guide and clients found the kayak and a body in the water.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Wolf Creek and Craig Volunteer Fire, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Peter’s Ambulance responded.

