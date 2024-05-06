Man identified in Saturday fatal crash near Canyon Ferry Lake

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner Leo Dutton has identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash east of Helena near Canyon Ferry Lake on Saturday.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Yacht Basin Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 58-year-old driver, identified as Samuel George of Helena, was headed west in a Toyota Tacoma when he struck a guard rail and lost control.

The truck crossed the eastbound lane and went off the road coming to rest on an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Dutton, the death was the result of multiple blunt-force trauma.

MHP says that George was not wearing a seat belt and that speed and alcohol are considered factors.