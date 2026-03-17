Man pleads guilty to producing child sexual abuse material

A 37-year-old Wyoming man pleaded guilty to producing child sexual abuse material in a Montana case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, officials said Zachary Dean Schifferns pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Schifferns reached out to a 14-year-old boy in Rosebud County on social media and asked him for nude pictures and offered him money for sex.

According to officials, an investigation found dozens of images and videos of child pornography on Schifferns' electronic media, including of children 12 and under.

Between both charges, Schifferns faces up to 50 years in prison, $500,000 in fines and supervised release. The U.S. Attorney's office said sentencing will be set at a later date.