Man reported missing in Havre found dead

Alexander St. Germaine was found dead on Tuesday in Havre
Posted at 12:10 PM, Sep 08, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The Havre Police Department said on Wednesday that Alexander St. Germaine was found dead on Tuesday in Havre.

The Montana Department of Justice had issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for St. Germaine on Sunday, Sept 5.
No other information has been released at this point, including the suspected cause of death.

The Havre Police Department said that officers are investigating the circumstances of St. Germaine's death, and that "further details may be released at a later date."

