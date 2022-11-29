Man's body discovered in Butte culvert

BUTTE - The body of a Butte man was found in a culvert near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release the 36-year-old man was homeless and had been living in the culvert prior to his death.

Sheriff Lester said there were no signs of foul play at the scene and the body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The man is not being identified at this time, pending notification of relatives, according to Sheriff Lester.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.