MDT prepares for summer road work, reminds travelers of safety

Warm weather, sunny skies, and the sound of construction crews getting to work. For the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), road repair season is officially underway, and crews are preparing for a busy summer of projects across Montana.

“Unquestionably, summer is the busiest time of the year for construction and maintenance activities on our roadways,” said MDT statewide engineer Dave Gates.

Right now, MDT has around $2.1 billion across 238 active contracts on projects. The busy season lasts from April to October, with a winter shutdown on roadwork from mid-November to mid-April.

Evan Charney, MTN News Signage showing a work zone ahead

“This is Montana,” stated Jeffery Contracting project manager Mark Huntington. “We've got to deal with weather. Summer’s the time, you've got to make hay while the sun shines. You do have an abbreviated window, you do run into 'Alright, let’s get it done while we can.'”

When it comes to summer projects, MDT plans ahead. Every fall, they update their 5-year statewide transportation improvement plan that establishes projects from season to season well in advance to make the most of their window.

Project managers emphasize efficiency and safety on their job sites, taking their jobs seriously.

“Just making sure that we're all following things properly, as far as making sure the work zone is set up the right way,” said MDT lead project inspector Caden Gustafson. “Maintaining constant communication with the truck drivers as they enter and exit the zone, looking over their shoulder, just looking out for each other.”

Evan Charney, MTN News An MDT inspector observing the job site

However, one challenge road crews encounter with safety is heavier traffic flow, seeing speeding cars zooming by fairly often.

MDT designs every construction project with a traffic management plan, with the goal of limiting delays and using consistent signage to keep workers safe.

“Safety is the measure for a successful construction season for us,” Gates said. “Do everything you can to make sure everyone gets to go home at the end of the day.”

“You know, we understand that it’s an inconvenience, and so if you could just pay attention to us, give everybody a little respect as you're going by, that would be one thing that I would certainly appreciate,” Huntington said.

Evan Charney, MTN News MDT's 511 website showing construction around the state

MDT officials recommend taking a look at 511, which has an option to show construction zones around the state to plan your routes and be aware before hitting the road.

