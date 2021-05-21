Meet ZooMontana's kookaburra (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — We met up with Jeff the Nature Guy from ZooMontana to learn about a kookaburra that calls the zoo home.

Watch the video above to learn more about the kookaburra.

Kookaburras are terrestrial tree kingfishers of the genus Dacelo native to Australia and New Guinea, which grow to between 11” and 17” in length and weigh around 11 ounces.

The name is a loanword from Wiradjuri guuguubarra, onomatopoeic of its call.

The loud, distinctive call of the laughing kookaburra is widely used as a stock sound effect in situations that involve an Australian bush setting or tropical jungle, especially in older movies.

They are found in habitats ranging from humid forests to arid savanna, as well as in suburban areas with tall trees or near running water.

Although they belong to the larger group known as "kingfishers", kookaburras are not closely associated with water.

The zoo, which is located off the I-90 Zoo Drive exit in Billings -- is open daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Masks are required in the zoo's gift shop, restrooms, and indoor exhibits. Masks are available for $.50 if needed.