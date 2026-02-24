Memorial to honor retired firefighters from across Montana

SHELBY — The Shelby Fire Department is working to build its first monument honoring retired firefighters from across Montana, with construction expected to be completed in June 2027.

"I understand what has happened before me, and I know we are in a place where we are today because of those guys that came before us. So for us to be able to honor them, it's just — it's truly our pleasure to do that," said Shelby Fire Chief Ronald Buck.

The plan for the monument goes back 10 years, according to Buck. This year, through the department's annual gun raffle, the fire department has raised the money to begin building.

"We've already laid the foundation. We have the concrete pad out there, we have the flagpoles up, we have the lighting in place, but we don't have the wall. And so this year, I'm hoping around April they'll start building that wall. It'll be completed," Buck said.

There will be 36 names on the monument from Shelby, according to Buck.

"I probably served with 15 of those guys, and it's an honor. Like, I don't know what else I could say."

"They taught me. They trained me. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be the firefighter I am today," Buck told MTN.

One of those 15 firefighters is Buck's predecessor, Norman Nelson, who served 35 years with the department, including six years as fire chief.

Nelson said it is an honor.

"I think it's great to recognize the guys that came up through the ranks and basically built everything and set it up for the younger guys."

Nelson also hopes the monument will one day include his sons, who currently serve on the department.

"I think the one thing I'd like to add is I've got two boys on the department, and I think this wall kind of gives them a goal to get their name on there."

To be eligible for the monument, firefighters must have served at least 20 years and be retired.

The department hopes to eventually have thousands of names from across the state represented on the wall.

If you would like to buy gun raffle tickets, call 406-450-8924.