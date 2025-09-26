Mental health providers study challenges of second state mental hospital

BILLINGS - The possibility of a new state mental hospital being built in Yellowstone County has had a lot of people talking, and that includes local mental health providers.

A coalition of Yellowstone County mental health providers released a gap analysis document trying to get in front of what could be coming — the critical needs that would have to be met — and concerns that need to be addressed.

"I think all signs point to they're coming to Yellowstone County. And so, our goal now is how do we make that successful for the state?" said Jon Forte, President and CEO of the Yellowstone County Health Department.

The state has made it clear that Billings or Yellowstone County is at the top of the list for the place to build the forensic mental health facility.

“We have several gaps that are going to keep this facility from being successful and sustainable,” Forte said.

The analysis found a gap in the workforce and educational pipeline, insufficient step-down capacity for patients who are discharged, and an existing crisis capacity strain, among others.

“And that was the point of the analysis, to come together with a unified voice from Yellowstone County and the region and say to the state, we want to support this, but…,” said Forte.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Mark Morse voiced his concerns about the facility being built here.

“Why do I want it here? I have the women's prison. I have 90 percent of the sober living homes. I have all the probation programs here. I mean, what am I? Am I the dumping grounds for the state?" said Morse.

A new recruiting campaign is already bringing in nurses and after some early fallout. Department of Public Health & Human Services Director Charlie Brereton said at a meeting earlier this month that he will make it a priority to meet with stakeholders before deciding on a new facility.

"We understand right now the interest, especially in Billings and Laurel and Yellowstone County. We will be there if that is where the facility is located and we will be there to hear from county commissioners, local officials, city council members, mayors and more and to hear from city residents, too,” said Brereton.

Morse says the county has still not heard from DPHHS, but we are told it has drafted a letter to be released to the public that will address the statewide impact that the Forensic Mental Health facility would bring.

Meanwhile, the gap analysis recommendations include incentivizing the behavioral workforce and creating workforce pipelines, creating more step-down residences, recuing crisis system pressure by expanding mobile crisis teams and increasing the number of medical/chemical stabilization beds available, as well as developing a communications plan to create community buy-in, among other suggestions.

“We need to create a two-way conversation to change the public narrative around this, to reframe the conversation into saying, this is a need. We understand the need exists. How can we address it in the best way possible? Instead of just simply putting the cart before the horse and saying, Hey, here's the facility. Live with it,” said Forte.