MEPA Issued for 65 year-old Shane Cummins

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for 65 year-old Shane Cummins. Cummins is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top and blue jeans. MPD says he is believed to be driving a green 2000 Chevy Silverado with Montana license plate DFJ528. MPD states he has suffered from suicidal thoughts in the past as well as alcoholism and has made suicidal statements to his family this evening. He was last seen leaving a residence in Missoula around 5 p.m. and may possibly be in the Ravalli County area.

There is strong concern for his welfare. If you have any information on Shane Patrick Cummins, please contact Missoula PD at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.