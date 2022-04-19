MEPA issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Bozeman

HELENA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued on behalf of the Powell County Sheriff's Office.

Tirani Schaub, a 9-year-old white female, has not been seen or heard from since 2 p.m. on April 15 in Bozeman.

Tirani is 4'3" tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Tirani is believed to be with her mother, Laura Beth Reynolds, a 40-year-old white female.

Reynolds is 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

MT DOJ

Reynolds was supposed to exchange custody of Tirani with her custodial father in Bozeman on April 17. They did not make the exchange.

Law enforcement has been in phone contact with Reynolds and it is believed that Reynolds may try to harm Tirani.

There is also concern that Reynolds may be in possession of a handgun and currently suffering a mental health episode.

It is believed that recently the two are in the Lewis and Clark County area driving a red 2000 Ford F-150 with Montana license plate 285661A.

Anyone with information about either Tirani or Reynolds is asked to contact the Powell County Sheriff's Office at 406-846-2711 or dial 911.