Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 16-year old Heaven Lee Grace Evans

Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 30, 2021
GREAT FALLS — A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 16-year old Heaven Lee Grace Evans.

The advisory was issued by the Montana Department of Justice at the request of Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

Heaven hasn’t been seen since July 25 and doesn’t have her necessary medication so there is concern for her safety and well-being, according to the advisory.

She was last seen wearing a tee shirt with maroon leggings and sandals. She is believed to have her dog with her - a small dark brown brindle pug/chihuahua mix with a blue collar.

Heaven is 5’5” tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

The advisory states that Heaven may be in the company of a person named Nicholas Cagle.

If you have any information on Heaven, you are asked to call Anaconda/Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement at 406-563-5241 or call 911.

