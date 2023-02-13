Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for abducted Montana teen

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 15-year-old Tayler Whiteman.

Tayler is a Native American male who is 5' 9" tall who weighs 155 pounds He has green eyes and brown hair.

Tayler was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and gray sweatpants, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

Taylor was abducted by his non-custodial grandparents Norma and Channis Whiteman at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They are in a silver 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 4-door pickup with Montana license plate HRSES.

They are possibly en route to Billings.

ANyone with information about Tayler is asked to contact Fort Belknap Tribal Police at 406 353-2933 or call 9-1-1.