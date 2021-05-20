Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Fort Belknap man

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Kenneth Barker at the request of Fort Belknap Law Enforcement.

Kenneth is 48 years old with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

He is 6’3” tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a reddish plaid shirt, light gray pants, and brown shoes.

Kenneth was last seen on Wednesday at around 5:15 p.m.

He is diabetic and does not have his required medication. Kenneth is also not dressed for the weather so there is a concern for his safety.

Anyone with information about Kenneth's whereabouts is asked to call Fort Belknap Law Enforcement at (406) 353-2933, or call 911.