Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Montana girl

UPDATE

The Montana Department of Justice issued this update:

Update for the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 6-year-old Kimberly Chiefstick.

Law enforcement has reason to believe that Kimberly may now be with her non-custodial parent, Anabel Friedrich, in the Lolo area.

Anabel is a white 22-year-old female with green eyes and brown hair.

She is 5' tall and approximately 170 pounds.

She is known to drive a 2016 grey Jeep Patriot with Montana temporary license plate AAMI2828.

Anyone with information on Kimberly or Anabel is asked to contact Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at 406-563-5241 or dial 911.

First Report

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 6-year-old Kimberly Chiefstick, a Native American female child.

She is 3'5" tall and wights 45 pounds. Kimberly has blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Kimberly was last seen wearing a pink Calvin Kline shirt and purple and white leggings.

At approximately 5 p.m., Kimberly was abducted by her non-custodial grandmother Dimathy Robertson and was last seen in Anaconda.

They are believed to be in an older, grey Toyota Forerunner, with an unknown license plate, and possibly en route to Helena.

There is concern for Kimberly's welfare as she does not have her required medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Agency at 406 563-5241.