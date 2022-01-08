Missoula fans react to MSU-NDSU FCS championship game

MISSOULA — At the Press Box, just steps away from the University of Montana campus, home to the Griz, you will find a divided bar. Both North Dakota State University and Montana State University fans gathered to watch the FCS championship game.

As the two teams faced off for the national championship, it begged the question: Who were the Griz fans rooting for?

“Definitely rooting for the Bobcats, because them being a Montana team and everything, and from the Big Sky," Alan Powell, Montana fan, told MTN News. "Definitely would love to have them win.”

“I am rooting for NDSU because I am an alumni from there and from North Dakota originally,” said Carissa Hintz, NDSU fan.

“I’m rooting for MSU because I am born and raised in Missoula, but I’d love to see a Montana team win,” Max Desorl, Montana fan, told MTN News.

“I have a lot of friends that went to NDSU and I am dating a former NDSU student, so had to go with NDSU today,” said Aubrey Fossum, NDSU fan.

It turned out to be a good day for the Bison fans, as NDSU ran away with a 38-10 victory and the school's ninth FCS title. Montana State finished its season at 12-3 after advancing to its first title game since 1984.

And while some Griz fans say that they won’t ever say they are rooting for the Bobcats, but they were rooting for Montana’s team Saturday.