Money being raised to buy out proposed gold mine bordering Yellowstone National Park

A local group is now asking the public for donations to buy land from a mining company that sits on the border with Yellowstone National Park.

Those involved say this is a once-in-a-generation investment and their goal is to stop mining and protect the ecosystem.

“People fiercely love that river,” said Tim Stevens, fund advisor with The Kendeda Fund.

Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC) executive director Scott Christensen believes saving this piece of land from mining will protect the Yellowstone ecosystem.

“We are motivated by its connection to the park, by the impacts it could have on wildlife and water quality,” said Christensen.

The GYC has raised $3.8 million of its $6.25 million goal. The Kendeda Fund has pitched in $1.5 million to make the land deal a reality.

“We are one of many, but we were amongst the first in and we're proud to have played that role,” said Stevens.

GWC is working with the Crevice Mining Group to buy more than 1,300 acres on Crevice Mountain.

“Deal with the company and the assets that they own on the mountain, which are some of the mineral rights, the leases on the private lands, the claims that they've staked,” said Christensen.

Those who are working on the project say his campaign is going to protect the Yellowstone ecosystem and the economy of Paradise Valley for generations.

“We really view this as a legacy project,” said Christensen.

“I think what we all need to do is work together to make sure that that we continue to perpetuate this amazing place for our kids,” said Stevens.

Donations from the public are now being accepted through Oct. 1, 2023. Additional information can be found at https://greateryellowstone.org/.