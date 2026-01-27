Montana 250th Commission awards nearly $420,000 to organizations

HELENA — Montana is getting an early start on America’s 250th birthday.

The Montana 250th commission has awarded more than $420,000 in grant funding to 32 organizations across the state, supporting projects that will help tell Montana’s story as the nation prepares to mark its sesquicentennial.

MTN News The Montana State Capitol

“I think in Montana we have a lot of excitement about the role we play in the nation and being proud to not only be Montanans but Americans,” Montana 250th Commission Chair Chris Averill said.

The Montana 250th Commission was established by the 2023 Montana legislature through House Bill 377 to coordinate statewide efforts to commemorate the United States 250th anniversary and provide $1 million to help with projects and celebrations.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Daughters of the American Revolution led the Helena Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Among the 32 recipients is the Oro Fino Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which covers four counties.

Gale Kramlick, the chapter’s regent, said, “So we are planning to put displays in schools, libraries, and around downtown areas. It is just important because I think a lot of our history gets lost, and we need to remember that our military today is still helping and fighting for our freedoms.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Montana Jewish Project was one of 32 grant recipients by the Montana 250th commission.

The Montana Jewish Project is also receiving funding for its project focusing on education, a collection of oral histories of Jewish Montanans.

“The importance of collecting these stories of the past and preserving them for the future is that Jews belong here, live here, and this is our home too,” Dr. Kaelie Giffel with the Montana Jewish Project said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Montana Arts Council is a Montana 250th grant recipient.

The Montana Arts Council will get funding for their project highlighting the stories of those who may go unseen through different art forms with their Montana 12,250 anthology.

Krys Holmes, the executive director, said, “The free expression of art and culture is the pillar of democracy, a signifier of a strong democracy if people are free to express who they are and how they experience the land and each other.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Montana and American flag can be seen through the Montana State Capitol window.

There is more funding available when applications open in February for a separate Montana 250 sponsorship program, which will provide funding for events and activities to cities and counties to increase awareness of the United States Semiquincentennial.

Averill said, “I see this anniversary as a way to inspire the current generation to be more involved in their community and the next generation to learn about their history.”

Below is the list of all grant recipients:

