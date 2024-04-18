Montana Air National Guard hosts 'Open Hangar' recruiting event

GREAT FALLS — The 120th Airlift Wing unit of the Montana Air National Guard hosted "Operation: Open Hangar" event on Tuesday where high school students could discuss different career fields within the Guard.

Students were able to talk to current unit members while getting hands on, learning about bomb disposal robotics, trying on tactical gear, and taking a tour of a C-130 aircraft.

The Guard currently has 16 career fields with part-time openings that the students explored.

Other career paths showcased were loadmasters, security forces, aircraft electrical and environmental systems, and heavy equipment operators.



Great Falls High School senior Kyle Scott knows he wants to be a firefighter after graduation. He discussed opportunities with the Montana Air National Guard Fire Department and was drawn to the Guard for being a part-time role, while still being able to have an outside career.

He said, “I thought everything that I saw was pretty cool. I'm pretty big into the plane here, and the firefighter stuff. I'm surprised by everybody, like, really loving their job and being really into the Guard.”

Students also learned about benefits like having their college tuition paid while working for the Guard part-time.



Technical Sergeant Dace Steinke with the Recruiting Office explained, “I joined the Air National Guard when I was a sophomore in college. Did this to help with college money and just to serve my state. I really like the Montana Air National Guard, what it provides and just being able to stay local. We have the Montana tuition waiver, which completely pays for their tuition costs if they go to one of our state schools here in Montana. We're a part time component, this allows them to either go to school or have a full time job and also be in the military service.”

The Montana Air National Guard is offering signing bonuses ranging from $25,000 to $50,000.

To learn more about the Montana Air National Guard, click here to visit the website.