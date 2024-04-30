Montana among 4 states suing over federal extension of Title IX protections

HELENA — Montana is among four states suing to overturn a new Biden Administration rule that extends Title IX protections against all sex discrimination.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Education, the final rule extends Title IX protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy.

It requires schools at all levels to promptly address all complaints involving sex-based discrimination and protects students, families and faculty from retaliation.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen says the rule unlawfully requires schools to recognize a student's gender identity, could put women at an unfair disadvantage in athletics, and could open states up to civil lawsuits and loss of federal funding.

Louisiana, Mississippi and Idaho have also signed on to the lawsuit.