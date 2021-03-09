GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls is celebrating a milestone: 3,000 pet adoptions.

The Center welcomed the Baldwin family from Helena who found their match for a perfect first pet in Mac on March 5; making the milestone. Mac is a five-year-old domestic short-hair male cat. He was a resident at the center since October, and now holds the honor of being the 3,000th pet adopted since the center opened in 2015.

“Everyone there was so friendly and they know their animals so well that they kind of helped us and guided us to mac a little bit and knew that he would be a great fit potentially for our family. They provided us with a lot of resources and we felt prepared to take him home with the help that they gave us,” said Courtney Baldwin.

“We have amazing staff and volunteers who access the animals, evaluate them, spend a lot of time with them, even train them to get them prepared to move into new homes. It’s a really important time for them to learn to adapt to their surroundings and new people. And as people take a look at those animals we try our best to figure out what their needs are -- what their environment is like and try to match them according to that,” said the Center's Misha John.

“They’re good little buddies. He’s goes in with us to wake her up in the morning and she gets too excited to feed her kitty and care of him,” said Courtney.

Center representatives say that through all 3,000 adoptions their goal is not to move animals out but to find their forever family. WWe just hope every time that they are being open and honest and we try to be honest with them and hope that it’s just a match made in heaven,” said John.

The Maclean- Cameron Animal Adoption Center uses a “ perfect fit” survey through the A.S.P.C.A. to aid in the search for your perfect pet. The shelter currently has 35 pets ready to be re-homed.