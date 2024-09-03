Montana animal shelter searching for a new home after 23 years

BILLINGS — A Billings animal shelter is searching for a new home after their landlord alerted them that the building they've rented for 23 years will be up for sale.

The no-kill shelter, Help For Homeless Pets, has been a part of the Billings community since 1998 when owner Angie Cook created it to help feral cats find a home. Today, it serves all types of animals.

"Dogs and cats, we try to help everybody we can," said Cook. "The goal is to help the homeless ones that don't have any alternative where to go to."

For years, Help for Homeless Pets has made a significant impact in the community. Cook said that on an average year, they bring nearly 2,000 animals in and try to relocate them into homes.

"It's really rewarding to see some of these animals turn around and get to go to awesome homes," Cook said. "It's such a better future than what they originally had."

For 23 of the shelter's 26 years, it's been located at 2910 Hannon Road. That now is going to have to change, as the landlords of the property are looking to sell and Cook said her nonprofit can't afford to buy the building themselves.

"I wish we could, there's so much potential here," Cook said. "And I know the landlords wish we could too. They don't want us to have to move and it's not like they want to do it, but they've got bills too."

Cook said she doesn't take the decision to sell personally — noting that it's simply a sign of the times — but she admitted that it will put her shelter in a tight spot.

"The first concern is going to be for the animals and making sure they're taken care of and have a place to stay," Cook said.

The organization is currently turning some animals away because of the uncertainty of their future. Veterinary Assistant Erin Lietaert said it's a difficult dilemma, but said they really don't have a better option when they don't know how long they'll be able to stay.

"Right now, we're being more selective at this point of who we are taking in," Lietaert said. "We want to make sure that they can get adopted quickly and not be here without a home and us without a building."

It's that dilemma that's been extra hard on the organization, which typically would accept every animal that came to their door.

"I hate not being able to take in animals when there's a need to take in animals, but when do we say no?" Lietaert said. "It's just too hard and too uncertain to bring them in now."

The nonprofit is trying to raise money through this GoFundMe — which they hope will allow them to find a new location or purchase the one they're renting. Cook said it's a stressful time that could become a blessing in disguise if they end up with a better space than before.

"We're hoping and praying," Cook said. "That's about all we can do right now, and who knows? It might even be for the better."

It'll be a long road to achieve their fundraising goal of $150,000, but still Cook has a guarantee.

"The animals aren't going to be left behind," Cook said. "I don't know what I'll do. Maybe take them to my house or something."