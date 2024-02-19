Montana bar offers nonalcoholic alternative that helped owner with sobriety

BILLINGS — The number of kava bars in the U.S. has increased over the last decade, from 40 in 2012 to more than 400 today.

Billings has seen an increase in popularity, with multiple businesses specializing in serving the drinks.

The High Tide Casino and Bar is the first casino in Billings to offer kava and kratom drinks as a nonalcoholic alternative.

They serve kratom seltzers, kava and kratom shots and powdered packs.

"(We're) trying to do something different,” said the owner Rachel Dehler on Sunday. “Some people really like them.”

Dehler started serving Mitra9 about a year ago, after finding the products through her journey of sobriety two years ago.

“I’m in recovery from both an eating disorder and alcohol,” Dehler said. “I hadn’t done enough of the internal work to be able to be around people drinking yet, or even run my own bar, and I ended up researching everything and I found these drinks and I am convinced it got me through my first summer sober.”

The drinks range from $8 to $12 for the kava and kratom cocktails for anyone looking to stay sober or wanting to try something new.

“It’s been really rewarding for me when I have people come in that are wanting to get sober and they’ll try one and they’re like, ‘God, I freaking love this and I don’t even have a craving for alcohol,'” she said.