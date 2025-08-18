Montana bar successfully raises funds for Anaconda shooting victims' families

BILLINGS — Saturday was a day of giving and community for bar owners across Montana.

Over 50 businesses donated a portion, or all proceeds, to a fundraiser, which will be used to benefit the families who lost a loved one at the Owl Bar shooting in Anaconda on Aug. 1.

See the fundraiser's turnout at the High Tide Bar & Casino below:

Billings bar successfully raises funds for Anaconda shooting victims' families

The owner of High Tide Bar & Casino, Rachel Dehler, initiated the fundraiser. On Saturday, Dehler told MTN the fundraiser has had a substantial impact on bars across the state.

"It's been nothing short of profound," she said.

Eight days ago, law enforcement captured and arrested Michael Brown, who shot and killed four people at the Owl Bar in Anaconda. The arrest came after a week-long manhunt, which sent shock waves around the state, and even the nation.

While Brown was captured and the community can now rest their fears, the community's grief over the four victims continues.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Since the shooting, support for the victims has filled the Treasure State, with many bars holding fundraisers in honor of those whose lives were lost.

Dehler, founding the fundraiser, said it was the least she could do in the wake of the nightmare.

"It's usually pretty quiet here on Saturday mornings and early Saturday afternoon. But today is a different story. We even have our regular customers who gamble, and usually get free drinks, insisting on paying for their drinks today," she said Saturday.

At about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dehler told MTN the High Tide Bar & Casino had already raised over $1,000 in cash for the fundraiser.

Dehler said she expected to have at least a couple thousand dollars in revenue to donate at the end of the night from drinks and concessions, in addition to the cash.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"I'm blown away by the support. What started off as an idea turned into a movement," she said.

The larger state-wide fundraiser has already raised over $8,500 on GoFundMe. The link to donate and to learn more about the fundraiser can be found at this link.